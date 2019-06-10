First Sentinel Plc - Notice of AGM

10 June 2019

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (NEX: FSEN), the alternative investment company focused on providing growth capital for public and private company investments announces that on 8 June 2019 it posted its Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders (the "Notice"); the Notice includes a resolution seeking approval of the Company's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, to be announced and posted to Shareholders shortly. The Company's Annual General Meeting is to be held at 4.00 p.m. on Monday 1 July 2019 at Suite 12A, 55 Park Lane, London W1K 1NA, United Kingdom.

