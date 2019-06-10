Wickfield Bridge Fund LLC: Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Wickfield Bridge Fund LLC ("WBF") issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 - Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. ("Zomedica" or the "Corporation").

WGF has acquired seven (7) Series 1 Preferred Shares of the Corporation (each, a "Preferred Share") at a price of U.S.$1 million per share, with the total subscription amount being U.S.$7 million (approximately C$9,364,600 (based upon the Bank of Canada June 6, 2019 daily exchange rate)). Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of shares, WBF held 5 (five) Preferred Shares, which represented 100% of the Preferred Shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the foregoing acquisition, WBF holds twelve (12) Preferred Shares, which continues to represent 100% of the issued and outstanding Preferred Shares. The Preferred Shares held by WBF represent 60% of the total authorized number of Preferred Shares. The joint actors of WBF include Jeffrey Starman; Bradley J. Hayosh; Equidebt LLC, a Michigan limited liability company managed by Mr. Starman and Mr. Hayosh; Wickfield Capital LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, controlled by Mr. Starman and Mr. Hayosh; Lakeview Asset Management LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, controlled by Mr. Hayosh; and Wickfield Properties LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, controlled by Mr. Starman and Mr. Hayosh.

The Preferred Shares acquired by WBF are for investment purposes only and each of WBF and any of its joint actors may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities that they now own or control, or may continue to hold their current positions. The acquisition of the Preferred Shares by WBF was exempted from prospectus and registration requirements under securities legislation pursuant to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 72-501 - Distributions to Purchasers Outside Alberta. The Preferred Shares are not listed or posted for trading on any stock exchange. The common shares of the Corporation are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the trading symbol "ZOM".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wickfield Bridge Fund LLC

230 Huronview Blvd.

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Tel: (734) 369-2100 x506

SOURCE: Wickfield Bridge Fund LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548208/Early-Warning-Report-in-accordance-with-National-Instrument-62-103