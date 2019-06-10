PAO Severstal (SVST) Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 10-Jun-2019 / 16:37 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of Extraordinary General Meeting PAO Severstal ("Severstal", the "Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 31 March 2019 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 7 June 2019. Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 35.43 rubles per share for the three months ended 31 March 2019. The record date for this dividend payment is 18 June 2019. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: ROM TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 9660 EQS News ID: 822043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2019 09:37 ET (13:37 GMT)