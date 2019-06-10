The "Fuel Cards in Belgium 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fuel Cards in Belgium 2018 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Belgium.

Total fleet card volumes rose by 0.2% in 2017 to total 1,920 million liters, continuing the upward trend started in 2014.

Key Highlights

The total number of service stations in Belgium increased by 1.8% in 2017 to reach 3,462. Approximately 24,000 new fuel cards will be issued between 2018 and 2022, with the total in the market thus reaching 1,256,170. Of those cards, 85% will be held by fleet vehicles and 15% by CRT vehicles.

Fuel card volumes will increase by 10% between 2018 and 2022 to reach 3,259 million liters in 2022.

Reasons to Buy

Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Western European Europe fuel card markets.

Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Western European markets, Slovenia, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg.

Topics Covered

Western European Market Overview Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Shares Market Shares Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis Appendix

