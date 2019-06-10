Singapore Executive Education Market Revenue is Expected to Reach Over SGD 250 Million by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

University Enrollments in Singapore has increased at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period 2013-2018. However, in future it is expected that the university enrollments in Singapore will increase at a CAGR of 9.2% during the period 2018-2023E.

In Future, it is anticipated that the revenue generated by the EMBA programmes will increase at a CAGR of 1.6% during the period 2018-2023. Revenue generated by the MDP courses will increase at a CAGR of 0.4% during the period 2018-2023E.

The Singapore Executive Education Market is expected to witness an increase in the number of industry focused courses. There will be an increase in the demand for customized courses from the corporate professionals.

Increase in market share of EMBA programs: In future, it is anticipated that the revenue generated by the EMBA courses will dominate the Singapore executive education market by accounting majority revenue share by the year ending 2023. On the other hand, it is expected that the MDP programs will contribute the second highest share in generating revenue for the overall executive education market in Singapore.

Major Courses Demanded: Singapore Executive Education market is at a mature stage. In order to expand the consumer base, the institutes are expected to introduce more courses for entry level candidates. In future, it is expected that the majority of the demand will be in the field of artificial intelligence which will be introduced by the colleges to accommodate the demand of the industries in MDP courses. On the other hand, as far as Executive MBA programs are concerned, the demand for industry focused programs will increase in future and there will be huge demand from healthcare and financial sector in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Customized Courses: As the technology will advance in the coming years, the demand for a customized program will increase positively as industry professional will prefer to choose electives of their own choice which will provide them specialization in a particular sector. It is anticipated that majority of the programmes offered in the colleges in future will be customized in EMBA programmes.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Singapore Executive Education Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type of Program (EMBA and MDP), By Funding of the Program MDPs (Company Sponsored and Self Funded) and EMBA (Self Funded, Partial Funding and Company Sponsored), By Duration MDP (1-7 days, 7-14 days and more than 14 days) and EMBA (up to 12 Months, 12-24 Months and More than 24 Months)" believed that the Executive Education market in Singapore will grow due to rapid transformation in education system, increase in the number of people employed, increase in the number of customized programs offered and evident salary hike after completion of these courses. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 1.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Programmes

EMBA

MDP

By Funding in MDP

Company Sponsored

Self Financed

By Funding in EMBA

Self Funded

Partially Funded

Company Sponsored

By Duration of MDP

1-7 Days

7-14 Days

More than 14 Days

By Duration of EMBA

Upto 12 Months

12-24 Months

More than 24 Months

Key Target Audience

B Schools

Online Education Consultancies

Ministry of Education/ Higher Education Authority

Online Education Aggregators

Investors in Private Equity Firm

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023E

Major Institutes Covered

INSEAD

National University of Singapore

Ngee Ann Academy

NTU - Nanyang Business School

ESSEC Asia-Pacific ( Singapore )

) Singapore Management University

Management Development Institute of Singapore

Rutgers University - Singapore

- Aalto Executive Education Academy (Aalto EE)

YMCA Education Centre- Singapore

Aventis School of Management

of Management ERC Institute

FTMS Global Academy

Singapore University of Technology and Design

of Technology and Design IMD Business School Singapore

PSB Academy

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Singapore Executive Education Market - Overview and Genesis

Singapore Executive Education Market Size

Singapore Executive Education Market Segmentation (2018)

Student Profile in the Singapore Executive Education Market

Trends and developments in Singapore Executive Education Market

Executive Education Market Issues and Challenges in the Singapore Executive Education Market

Global Synopsis of Executive MBA Programs

Government Regulations

SWOT Analysis

Decision making Parameters for Students

Competitive Landscape in Singapore Executive Education Market

Executive Education Market Market Share and Profiles of Major Players in the Singapore Executive Education Market

Future Analysis of the Singapore Executive Education Market, 2019-2023

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/singapore-executive-education-market/206502-99.html

Other Related Reports

UK Executive MBA Market Outlook To 2023 - By Type Of Program (Structured And Customized), By Electives, By Blended Learning (Online & Offline And Only Offline), By Program Duration And By Course Type (Part Time Only, Full Time Only Or Either Full Or Part Time)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Executive MBA Industry of UK. The report covers various aspects including introduction on Executive MBA market, business cycle, issues and challenges, trends and developments, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

UK Executive MBA market is at the growing stage. UK Executive MBA market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive CAGR during the period 2013-2018. This growth was supported by the increase in number of professionals who wish to pursue these courses while continuing their job, along with rising demand for customized programmes in the country, wherein market players catered to the needs of the clients by designing a specific curriculum. The applicants of EMBA in the market are driven by the brand value of the institution along with its tie ups and career advancements of the alumni

UK Executive Education Market Outlook To 2023 - By Type Of Management Development Programs (Finance, Strategy, Leadership, Ethics And Others), By Duration Of The Course (1 Day, 1-2 Days, 2-3 Days, 3-5 Days, 5-10 Days And 10+ Days) And By Type Of Universities (Private And Public)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the UK Executive management development programs (MDP) industry. The report covers various aspects including introduction on UK Executive MDP market, business cycle, issues and challenges, trends and developments, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

UK Executive MDP market is at the growing stage, supported by the growth of number of professionals who wish to pursue these courses while continuing their job, especially in the Strategy and Leadership vertical, along with rising demand for customized programs in the country. The students are driven by the brand value of the institution and value-add from the course which is the major aspects in deciding the course and the college.

US Executive Education Programs Market By Type (Open And Customized Programs), By Universities (Private And State), By Mode Of Delivery (Business Schools, Online, Foreign Collaborations) - Outlook To 2022

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of executive education programs market in the US. The report provides information on US Executive Education Programs market size (by revenue, by number of enrollments, number of programs), market segments (by open & customized programs, by type of courses, by universities and by mode of deliveries), US online executive education market, and competitive landscape of major players in the US Executive Education Programs market. The report also provides trends and developments in the market, key issues and challenges in the market, government initiatives for executive education in the US, Entry barriers in US Executive Education Programs market, SWOT analysis of the market and covering competitive landscape of major institutions including Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, UCLA Anderson School of Business, Columbia Business School, Kellogg School of Management, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Stephen M. Ross School of Business and Baruch College. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

US Executive MBA Market Outlook to 2022 - By Structured and Customized and by EMBA and GEMBA Programs

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of US Executive MBA market overview and market size by revenue, revenue model, trends and developments, issues and challenges, target profile and application trends survey. The report also provides data points on US Executive MBA market by structured and customizable, by Funding of Program (Self Funding, Partial Funding and Full Sponsorship), by Duration of the Course (12-16 Months, 17-21 Months and More than 21 Months), by Domestic and International Students, by EMBA and GEMBA along with company profile of major players in US Executive MBA including The Wharton School, University of Virginia (Darden School of Business), Kellogg School of Management, Columbia Business School, University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business, UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, UCLA Anderson School of Business, Yale School of management, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, MIT Sloan School of Management, NYU Stern School of Business and Cornell SC Johnson School of Business. The report also covers SWOT analysis, Government Initiatives, Decision making parameters along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

