Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. Announces Name Change to Experion Holdings Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. (the 'Company") (TSX-V: VIR ) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Viridium Pacific Group Ltd." to "Experion Holdings Ltd." (TSX-V: EXP).The Company's shareholders approved the name change at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2019. Effective on market opening on June 10, 2019, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Company's new name, Experion Holdings Ltd., and under the trading symbol 'EXP". With the new change in name, there is no consolidation of capital and the CUSIP Number will be 30219B109.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to have both our Licence and corporate entity under Experion. Having a focused brand strategy, under one corporate brand, will bring alignment to the market and our shareholders. In addition, it will allow us to better communicate our value proposition as we work to unlock value and communicate our accomplishments to the market and stakeholders."

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders in connection with the change in name and no change has been made to Experion Holdings Ltd. share capital.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

A new Company website will be rolled out in the following weeks, for now please visit www.viridiumpacific.com or contact our Investor Relations Consultant (details below) for further information.

Experion Holdings Ltd

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

