Hello hydrogen! A number of factors are floating renewably powered hydrogen to the top of the agenda for worldwide energy ministers. Australia is among the countries most favourably placed to turn hydrogen hype into the biggest source of decarbonized energy the world has yet seen.From pv magazine Australia. This weekend, in the mountain resort of Karuizawa in Japan's Nagano prefecture, G20 energy ministers will be presented with an International Energy Agency (IEA) study on the state of play of clean hydrogen, along with recommendations for immediate practical steps to accelerate the development ...

