Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSXV: ERA) (FSE: ELM) (OTC: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a research and development agreement with Solargise Canada Inc.

Solargise is a technology-focused manufacturing and utility-scale power project development company created to take advantage of the global solar build-out as solar energy becomes the mainstream source of power generation.

The scope of work of the research and development agreement includes the development of new technologies using graphite and graphene to improve and augment the efficiency of the solar photovoltaic panels manufactured by Solargise.

Comments by Troy Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Elcora: "Solargise is one of the leading solar energy companies in the world with offices all over the globe. We are truly excited that Solargise chose Elcora to work on this world class project. This agreement demonstrates the benefit of Elcora's commitment over the last few years to research and development in the graphene and graphite sector. Our core competency is the ability to refine graphite with a much higher yield of graphene. The Elcora team is now composed of the best process, research and development people both in graphite and graphene. Elcora is at the forefront of the rapidly growing solar energy market which I believe will have a global impact."

About Solargise

Solargise's value proposition is its 'Sand-to-Power' business model which completely integrates the entire manufacturing chain with long term revenues from PPA based power sale. Solargise Canada is currently in the process of constructing a fully integrated Sand - to - Power manufacturing chain.

In September 2018, Solargise Canada purchased an industrial site near Montreal, Canada from the local government to implement the Sand - to - Power project. The production of Solargise's proprietary Plastic Free High Output Ultra Low Degradation Bifacial Solar Photovoltaic panel is scheduled to begin in Q1 2020 in Valleyfield.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.:

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated graphite & graphene company. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora is securing high-grade graphite and graphene precursor graphite from mines world-wide. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

For further information please visit the company's website at http://www.elcoracorp.com

Klaus Leiders M.Sc., B Sc., Elcora's CMO acted as QP and has prepared and approves of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847 F: +1 902 446-2001.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45447