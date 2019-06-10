A new market research study by Technavio on the global luxury vehicle marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

Growth in the adoption of luxury vans and buses

The demand for luxury vans is increasing significantly across the world, mainly driven by fleet operators providing services such as media network, limo for passengers, transport for VIP, business, and telecommunication. As a result, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly introducing new luxury vans models and upgrading the existing successful models. Similarly, the adoption of luxury buses is also increasing rapidly with bus lines and startups using crowdsourcing and dynamic scheduling to attract new markets and increase market penetration. Thus, the growing adoption of luxury vans and buses will fuel the growth of the luxury vehicle market size during the forecast period.

Rapid development of electrified luxury vehicles

The adoption of electrified vehicles that include pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles, is increasing at a significant rate across the world. This is mainly due to the rising concerns about vehicular emissions associated with the use of fossil fuels. Thus, the rapid adoption and development of luxury electric vehicles is expected to positively impact the luxury vehicle market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the rapid development of electrified luxury vehicles, other factors such as the introduction of new luxury vehicle segments by manufacturers, and the increase in popularity of coach-built luxury vehicles will positively impact the growth of the luxury vehicle market size during the forecast period."

Declining exclusivity of luxury cars

The rising number of luxury brands, the intensifying competition, and the increased demand for luxury vehicles has led luxury vehicle manufacturers to expand their business and sell to the mass segment through the same distribution channel. Although this factor does not impact the sales of the vehicles, the exclusivity of the luxury vehicle declines. This is expected to remain a challenge for vendors in the market. However, with manufacturers continually striving to introduce new features in luxury vehicles, the market is expected to witness innovations and advancements in the ecosystem during the forecast period. This will help to reclaim the exclusivity associated with luxury brands.

Top players in the global luxury vehicle market:

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corporation

