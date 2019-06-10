Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 10-Jun-2019 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/06/2019) of GBP58.79m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/06/2019) of GBP43.43m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07/06/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 208.3p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 200.02p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 192.50p Premium / (Discount) to (7.59)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.91p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 3.39% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 07/06/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 9661 EQS News ID: 822047 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2019 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)