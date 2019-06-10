SEOUL, KOREA, June 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID, a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that it will launch the new FAP30-compliant BioMini Slim 3 fingerprint scanner, at ID4Africa 2019 in South Africa on 18 - 20 June 2019.The new BioMini Slim 3 comes with the world's slimmest optical sensor. With the FAP30 compliant wider platen, the scanner now captures wider area of fingerprints which leads to better accuracy. The sensor's slim form factor also allows extra flexibility in design when loaded in the mobile devices. Featuring Suprema's latest deep-learning based LFD (live fingerprint detection) technology, the new BioMini Slim 3 effectively prevents spoofing with fake fingerprints with various materials including rubber, silicon, film and paper. In addition, BioMini Slim 3 also features Multi-Dynamic-Range technology that enables users to capture high quality fingerprints under harsh environments and under direct sunlight up to 100,000 LUX."The new BioMini Slim 3 has been designed to provide the best reliable fingerprint authentication performance over dynamic environments such as outdoor and mobile situations. At Suprema ID, our commitment is to provide the best product beyond market expectation with the highest user's convenience and security," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.At the show, Suprema ID will present full demonstrations of its BioMini series FBI-certified fingerprint authentication scanner as well as Suprema ID's new Android-compatible RealScan-G10 and RealScan-D scanners. To experience more on Suprema ID's products and solutions, please visit Suprema ID stand (Booth C21) at ID4Africa 2019 or book a meeting at www.suprema-id.com.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Press Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: SupremaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.