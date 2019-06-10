Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the growing importance of data analyticsin enterprise decision making. With the multiplication of data, burgeoning business complexity, and increasing competition, there is a need for every organization to use data and analytics to drive fact-based and smart business decisions. Data analytics allows organizations to manage potential threats by apprehending the business dynamics. In today's competitive business landscape, companies choose to embrace data analytics solutions and statistical reasoning for decision-making. This helps them to further enhance efficiency, manage risks, and boost profits.

Importance of Data Analytics in Enterprise Decision Making

Helps in deciphering consumer patterns:

Today companies across industries have access to troves of unstructured of customer information. To excel in the competitive marketplace, it is important that companies make optimum utilization of insights gained from their customer data to improve their products and services. Organizations leveraging insights from consumer data tend to outshine and witness significant growth margins.

Using data to improve performance:

Apart from customer data analysis, businesses should also focus on improving performance and productivity. Data analytics can be the key to success for companies when it comes to streamlining business operations and improving efficiency. Businesses can gain detailed and actionable insights into pricing and customer segmentation from customized analytics dashboards.

Managing risk through analytics:

By leveraging data analytics solutions, companies across industries can position themselves well in the competitive marketplace by measuring and predicting potential risks. Advanced analytics solutions can help them analyze data obtained from multiple sources and establish a standard baseline for risk management. Additionally, this can help in incorporating risk considerations into the decision-making process.

