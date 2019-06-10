HGS & Artificial Intelligence Pioneer Hello Customer Join Forces

HGS and Hello Customer enter strategic partnership to disrupt UK market for CX solutions

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), (Listed on NSE & BSE in India), a global leader in business process management, today announced a strategic partnership with Hello Customer, a pioneering company in Artificial Intelligence and Customer Experience.

The partnership will strengthen both organisations in their mission to help companies become truly customer-centric. HGS and Hello Customer operate on the guiding principles that being brilliant at the basics and putting the customer first are both critical to protecting and building customer relationships and enhancing brand reputation. This new partnership will unlock competitive advantage for clients, ultimately setting them up for growth.

"As a value-add partner, HGS is continuously seeking ways to intelligently innovate the services we provide for our clients and their customers," said Graham Brown, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, HGS Europe. "Having completed a comprehensive review of the marketplace, we are excited to announce our partnership with Hello Customer, offering our clients the value of this best-in-class, AI-Powered, Voice of the Customer provider."

The partnership enables Hello Customer to access international and mature CX markets, alongside an established global leader.

"At Hello Customer we are very excited and honoured to be forming this partnership with HGS," said Leslie Cottenjé, CEO of Hello Customer. "They are such an ambitious organisation, always aiming to create value for their customers and this resonates very well with our own values. It's thrilling that very early on HGS has recognised our innovative approach to feedback and customer experience technology."

"Hello Customer has grown rapidly within mainland Europe where the business was founded. Partnering with HGS's UK footprint and delivery expertise provides Hello Customer with a platform to disrupt the UK market as well," added Brown.

This is not the first time the companies have joined forces. Recently they co-hosted a workshop for several industry leaders of some of the world's best-known brands.

About Hello Customer:

Hello Customer is the intelligent CX solution that helps companies achieve true customer centricity thanks to proprietary artificial intelligence that analyses customer feedback and distributes insights in a targeted way throughout an entire organization.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 42,190 employees across 73 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2019, HGS had revenues of US$ 689 million.

