Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on DeA Capital (DEA)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / As DeA Capital targets growth in its alternative asset management operations, where it is already a leader in Italy, the past year has seen it eliminate the minority interest in its key real estate subsidiary and take its first steps towards building out a pan-European real estate platform. New fund launches across private equity, real estate and credit have more than offset the impact of maturing fund of funds.

The discount to IFRS NAV has narrowed over the past year, but at c 0.7x DeA still has the lowest P/BV among a range of peers and the highest yield. The discount to our adjusted NAV (see page 8) of €1.75 (ex-dividend) is slightly larger still. A strong balance sheet and cash flow position support an attractive yield, and provide resources for investment to grow AAM further.

