sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,23 Euro		-0,024
-1,91 %
WKN: 936385 ISIN: IT0001431805 Ticker-Symbol: CWH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,213
1,305
18:02
10.06.2019 | 17:56
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on DeA Capital (DEA)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / As DeA Capital targets growth in its alternative asset management operations, where it is already a leader in Italy, the past year has seen it eliminate the minority interest in its key real estate subsidiary and take its first steps towards building out a pan-European real estate platform. New fund launches across private equity, real estate and credit have more than offset the impact of maturing fund of funds.

The discount to IFRS NAV has narrowed over the past year, but at c 0.7x DeA still has the lowest P/BV among a range of peers and the highest yield. The discount to our adjusted NAV (see page 8) of €1.75 (ex-dividend) is slightly larger still. A strong balance sheet and cash flow position support an attractive yield, and provide resources for investment to grow AAM further.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:
Martyn King, +44 (0)20 3077 5745
Andrew Mitchell, +44 (0)20 3681 2500
financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at Edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-
Twitterwww.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTubewww.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548221/Edison-Issues-Outlook-on-DeA-Capital-DEA


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE