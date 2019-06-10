ALLTEC LLC: ALLTEC Expands Sales & Distribution in Latin American Market

CANTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / ALLTEC advances its market share in Latin America due to current and future growth potential in the telecom, mining, and renewable energy industries. For six years, ALLTEC's one direct sales manager operating in Bogota, Columbian and its active network of trusted distributors have provided first-rate custom engineered lightning protection solutions to Latin America. With the addition of Silvia Vera Bastidas as a sales engineer in May of this year, ALLTEC has positioned itself to maintain its world-class customer service as Latin America continues to experience economic growth.

In particular, ALLTEC's expanded sales and distribution network aims to support the much anticipated 5G revolution. With communications infrastructure upgrades and increased 24/7/365 up-time demand, enhanced protection of these systems will be paramount. In addition, the renewable energy sector is expected to be a major growth sector. In fact, the Costa Rican government plans to be carbon neutral by 2021. They have made great strides towards this achievement - even operating up to 300 continuous days solely on renewable energy sources. Much like the 5G industry, renewable energy equipment must be dependable and will require lightning protection, surge protection, and proper grounding to ensure services are always operational. Mining of natural resources, of which LATAM are richly endowed, has been a primary growth driver for decades. Peru, Chile, and Ecuador are attracting new investments in copper and gold mining. Office buildings, large hotels, and apartment complexes are being constructed to support these industries all of which require power quality protection.

ALLTEC's Columbian team aims to educate the importance of protecting businesses facilities and operations from the toughest lightning protection and power quality issues emerging with advancing dependency on technology. If you have any questions regarding Alltec products, you can visit www.alltecglobal.com; or visit www.alltecglobal.com/products to learn more about products and services available.

