Retail banks are called to apply for awards recognizing innovative projectsin the sector

Efma and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today launched the seventh Customer Insight Growth Banking Innovation Awards, formerly known as Distribution Marketing Innovation Awards.

Retail banks worldwide are invited to submit their innovative projects showcasing new and original digital strategies in customer experience.

The categories for the 2019 awards include:

Phygital Distribution Experience

Digital Marketing Communication

Offering Innovation

Analytics Artificial Intelligence

Workforce Experience

Social, Sustainable Responsible Banking

Neobanks Specialized Players

Global Innovator

Each entry will be assessed using three criteria: its originality; its strategic capacity to generate long-term competitive edge and return on investment; and its adaptability for use in other markets and countries.

"Since its launch in 2013, this program has been a catalyst for innovation in the retail banking sector and has encouraged banks to build better, more disruptive strategies," said Vincent Bastid, CEO of Efma. "We are honored to be part of an initiative that is so transformative in the industry."

Winners will be selected through a combination of votes by a panel of judges comprising senior banking leaders from around the world and by Efma members and non-members from financial institutions voting online.

Piercarlo Gera, a senior managing director in Accenture Financial Services who leads Customer Insight Growth, said: "The banking industry is being disrupted and competition from fintech is drawing a new landscape for the future. Changing customer behaviors and technologies are setting new standards on what can be achieved. Retail banks are evolving their business models with digital strategies to compete and win over the customer. We encourage financial institutions from across the globe to submit their innovations and be recognized for the unique customer experiences they are delivering and for repositioning their businesses in new and exciting ways."

Along with this year's rebranding, the new program brings a brand new platform to the table, including a reshaped user interface and a faster, more responsive and improved user experience.

Banks can submit entries until 6 September at: www.efma.com/innovations.

About Efma

A global non-profit organization, established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Efma facilitates networking between decision-makers. It provides quality insights to help banks and insurance companies make the right decisions to foster innovation and drive their transformation. Over 3,300 brands in 130 countries are Efma members. Headquarters in Paris.Offices in London, Brussels, Barcelona, Stockholm, Bratislava, Dubai, Milan, Montreal, Istanbul, Beijing, Tokyo and Singapore. Learn more: www.efma.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

