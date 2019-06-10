MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2018 10-Jun-2019 / 19:51 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE June 10, 2019 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", the "Company") SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2018 Moscow - Shareholders of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 10, 2019. The AGM approved the final dividend for the financial year 2018 in the amount of RUB 792.52 per ordinary share (approximately USD 12.25 at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of April 26, 2019, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the final dividend), totaling RUB 125.4 bn (approximately USD 1.9 bn at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of April 26, 2019). The shareholders approved the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on June 21, 2019. Taking into account the interim dividend paid for six months of 2018 (for a total amount of approximately USD 1.8 bn) the total dividend distribution for the full year 2018 amounts to USD 3.7 bn. The AGM also elected the Board of Directors and the Internal Audit commission. The following Directors have been elected to the Board: · Gareth Penny · Andrei Bougrov · Alexey Bashkirov · Evgeny Shvarts · Marianna Zakharova · Maxim Poletaev · Robert Edwards · Roger Munnings · Sergey Barbashev · Sergey Bratukhin · Sergey Volk · Stalbek Mishakov · Vyacheslav Solomin The following members have been elected to the Internal Audit commission: · Alexey Dzybalov · Anna Masalova · Elena Yanevich · Georgiy Svanidze · Vladimir Shilkov Additionally, the shareholders approved the annual report for 2018, RAS accounts, the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2018 and approved JSC KPMG as the auditors for 2019 RAS accounts and IFRS consolidated financial statements. The shareholders voted in favor of all the other items of the AGM agenda. AGM materials and voting results available on the company's web site: https://www.nornickel.com/investors/shareholders/general-meetings/agm_10-06-2 019 [1] This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: AGM TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 9664 EQS News ID: 822065 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1562efa0c5116fa4f631f416919397b8&application_id=822065&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2019 12:51 ET (16:51 GMT)