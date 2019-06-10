Unity Metals Corp.: Unity Completes Phase Two Surface Drilling at Hewitt Point

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Unity Metals Corp. ("Unity" or the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce the completion of the phase two investigation of the Hewitt Point adit and shear with Shaw backpack drills. The four-man crew completed 27 short holes for a total of 40.85m. The deepest hole extended hole HW19-04 from 2.06m to a depth of 5.0m. The upper interval (0 - 2.06m) derived from the initial investigation at the Hewitt Point adit assayed 6.18g/t Au and 8.1g/t Ag. (For more information see the Company's news release of May 20, 2019.) In addition, several other holes were drilled to a depth of over 3.5m to test the Hewitt vein system along strike from this hole.

Of the 27 holes, 5 were drilled on a secondary vein target striking subparallel to the Hewitt vein 10m to the south. Mineralization and veining were observed in these holes. A total of 7 exploratory holes were also drilled at the theorized extension of the Hewitt vein system 250m to the WNW. A total of 48 core samples were sent to ALS Global, an accredited analytical laboratory, for precious and base metal analysis.

The Company is very pleased with the production from the field crew and believes that the results of the short hole program will provide preliminary information as to continuity of mineralization as well strike and dip.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678 hectares of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Company,

Peter Born

Peter Born, President

Contact:

Email: info@unitymetalscorp.com

Phone: 604-681-0004

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Unity Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548177/Unity-Completes-Phase-Two-Surface-Drilling-at-Hewitt-Point