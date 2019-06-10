Teaching the World About Internet Safety: Why David Janssen Created VPNoverview.com

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / In 2019, the threats to our safety are harder to detect, and as a result, more dangerous.

Most of us can easily fall victim to malware, hackers or other cybercriminals at any given time. Additionally, we are at a rising threat from governments and corporations tracking our activity or misusing our personal data.

David Janssen and his team of writers at VPNoverview.com have a mission to protect internet users against these threats. Their site is focused on educating readers about online privacy, internet security and freedom from online censorship, as well as reviews of popular VPN providers.

In putting this site together, Janssen hopes to arm internet users with the knowledge and tools to enjoy a truly free internet.

The Biggest Online Threats Today

We're more online than ever before. Due to this, there are more sophisticated threats we need to be aware of.

Criminal activity is the first thing we think of in regards to internet safety. Malware is the easiest form of cybercrime to fall victim to. Malicious programs are designed to infect users' devices, and often cause big losses or inconvenience. Common forms of malware include ransomware, spyware, keyloggers, trojan horses or computer viruses/worms.

Other cybercriminals target people with phishing, DDoS attacks, Man in the Middle attacks or identity theft.

However, the newest threat that has risen up is the threat to our privacy and freedom online. Unlike malware or traditional cybercrime, this doesn't come from the people we usually deem as "criminals". Instead, large corporations and governments are those who put our freedom online at risk.

Many of us unknowingly offer up our personal data when we use online services and apps. And the market for this data is huge. Though it has slowed since 2018's Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal, many companies harvest and sell our data, to all kinds of interested parties, from advertisers, to governments, to hackers. Even those companies who only store user data put at risk. Storing personal data in one place puts it at risk from hackers, as evident by the many major data breaches to take place in the last 20 years.

Finally, our governments themselves are a threat to our freedom online. By controlling what we can and can't view, nations' leaders are given too much power over their citizens. Censorship and content restrictions would not be tolerated in the physical world, yet it is a reality online.

There is no quick fix to protect ourselves against such threats, but VPN services and smart browsing practices go a long way.

Picking the Right Tool for the Job

David Janssen is the chief editor at VPNoverview.com. As someone with a keen interest in online privacy and cyber security, he launched the site to help normal people stay a step ahead of the ever-increasing list of online threats.

As the name suggests, a big focus of the site is content related to VPNs. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a way to access the internet securely and safely, by allowing you to connect via a secure, private connection. VPN services are being used by more and more people to stay anonymous online.

VPNoverview reviews major VPN services, to give consumers an idea of what they're getting from each. The extensive testing process for each review ensures readers have everything they need to pick the right VPN at the right price. They also provide general content on VPNs, such as why we should use a VPN and how to setup/install a VPN.

Finally, the site has a large collection of general articles related to internet safety, security and freedom. Content includes how to protect against common forms of malware and cybercrime, how to bypass censorship and geographic blockers, and how to stay anonymous online.

As Janssen says, "today's internet offers almost unlimited possibilities and opportunities, but at the same time it carries risks." With these opportunities likely to become more pronounced, with streaming services becoming more widespread, and the introduction of cryptocurrency to the mainstream, the risks are only going to get bigger too.

That's why we all need to know about internet security, and why our safety, security and privacy needs to be protected at all costs.

