Device Combines Gentle Silicone Cleansing with App-Enabled Firming Massage Routines

Swedish beauty and wellness brand FOREO announces the newest installment of its popular LUNA range of facial cleansing devices, LUNA 3, launching exclusively on Amazon Luxury Beauty.

FOREO teamed up with model and author Chrissy Teigen to unveil the highly anticipated addition to the brand's best-selling line. Teigen posted a playful teaser on June 6, hinting at the forthcoming release saying "something exciting is coming June 10," and ultimately revealed the brand-new LUNA 3 this morning.

"I've always been a fan of FOREO and love the new LUNA 3. It's perfect for me since I'm always on the go," says Chrissy Teigen. "The high-tech beauty device allows me to maintain my healthy glow and with its app-enabled feature, I can customize my routine."

LUNA 3 is the first smart skincare device on the market that combines an ultra-soft hygienic cleanse with a variety of targeted firming massage routines all controlled by the FOREO For You app.

Globally, more than 20 million people use a FOREO LUNA as the foundation to their cleansing routine. The Swedish brand has come a long way since its founder, Filip Sedic, had his original idea just over six years ago:

"My wife Ivana has always been passionate about skincare. In 2012, she started using a well-known brand of facial brushes, but found the product actually made her skin worse. When looking closer, I couldn't see how it could be better than just washing with hands its nylon brush head would harbor bacteria, and it was clearly too abrasive. To our surprise, a gentler more hygienic alternative didn't exist, so we decided to create one ourselves," explains Sedic.

FOREO's new flagship LUNA boasts:

30% longer touchpoints ; for those harder to reach places and for an even deeper cleansing of the pores.

; for those harder to reach places and for an even deeper cleansing of the pores. 30% bigger brush head ; larger cleansing surface offers a more effective cleanse.

; larger cleansing surface offers a more effective cleanse. 25% softer touchpoints ; glides effortlessly across the skin, with no pulling or stretching to preserve the skin's natural elasticity.

; glides effortlessly across the skin, with no pulling or stretching to preserve the skin's natural elasticity. 16 pulsation intensities ; choose what suits you best with up to 8000 pulsations per minute.

; choose what suits you best with up to 8000 pulsations per minute. App-connected ; offers personalized settings and variety of firming face massage routines.

; offers personalized settings and variety of firming face massage routines. Improved charging power ; up to 650 uses per charge with a 100% waterproof closure.

; up to 650 uses per charge with a 100% waterproof closure. Universal power button; conveniently located on the back of the device for easy use.

LUNA 3 is available in three skin-type variations: sensitive (lavender), normal (pearl pink), and combination (blue) and retails for $199 (USD)/$259 (CAD). The smart facial cleansing device is available now exclusively on Amazon Luxury Beauty, and will begin launching in-store and online July 1 at select retailers including Ulta, Net-a-Porter, Shoppers Drug Mart, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Nordstrom, BlueMercury and more.

The FOREO For You app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for IOS/ Google Play Store for Android. Connect, follow and chat with FOREO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FOREO

Swedish beauty-tech brand FOREO offers a new standard of beauty and wellness solutions, from the award-winning facial cleansing brushes in its LUNA line, inventing a whole new way to mask courtesy of UFO, to reinventing the toothbrush with ISSA. This approach is bold: the brand doesn't just improve existing designs, FOREO tears them down and restarts from the ground up, ensuring the best solutions are not reserved for the wealthy few. FOREO promotes self-confidence: when you feel good, you look good, mission complete!

