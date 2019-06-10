Abstract has been selected for inclusion in the Clinical Highlights Session

Resolve Therapeutics, an immuno-therapeutics company developing first-in-class, safe, targeted therapies for underserved autoimmune diseases, today announced that an oral presentation on the Company's lead product candidate, RSLV-132, will be presented at the 2019 European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology in Madrid, Spain.

Presentation Details:

Title: "Effect of RSLV-132 on Fatigue in Patients with Primary Sjögren's Syndrome Results of a Phase II Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Proof of Concept Study"

Abstract Number: OP0202

Session Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. CEST/ 8:45 a.m. EDT

This oral presentation has also been selected for inclusion in the Clinical Highlights Session, which highlights the most relevant and scientifically sound contributions at the congress.

About Sjögren's Syndrome

Primary Sjögren's syndrome is a common, systemic autoimmune disease affecting primarily women. An estimated 4 million American women suffer from the disease, which is characterized by lymphocytic infiltration of the salivary and lachrymal glands, leading to dry eyes and dry mouth. Up to 70% of patients suffering with Sjögren's syndrome experience debilitating fatigue, which has a significant negative impact on their quality of life. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the disease.

About Resolve Therapeutics

Resolve Therapeutics is pioneering safe, targeted therapies for underserved autoimmune diseases with large unmet medical need. The Company's lead compound is RSLV-132, a first-in-class investigational treatment in Phase II development for Sjögren's syndrome and lupus. The drug eliminates the inflammatory material found in the blood of patients with autoimmune diseases thereby preventing the activation of numerous pro-inflammatory cascades. RSLV-132 removes just the inflammatory stimulating molecules, without shutting down the immune system or interfering with key steps in the innate immune system. For more information, visit http://resolvebio.com/.

