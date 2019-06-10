Empire State Building Launches Eighth Annual Photo Contest

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announces the launch of its annual photo contest, on June 17, 2019. Photographers of all levels from around the globe are encouraged to enter their original photos of the iconic landmark for a chance to gain international exposure and win a Grand Prize of $5,000 USD. In addition to the Grand Prize, ESB will also award one Runner Up Prize of $1,500 USD and choose up to 48 Finalists.

As one of the most photographed attractions in New York City, ESB is a global landmark and renowned must-see experience. It continues to inspire countless photographers to capture breathtaking photos every day. The brand-new entrance on 34th Street and upgraded guest experience provide visitors with even more recallable moments and ample opportunities for spectacular photos, such as the 25-foot architectural model of the Building.

To participate, ESB invites its fans to submit their photo entries of the Building's exterior, interior or its impressive unobstructed 360-degree outdoor views online at www.esbphotocontest.com. Entries will be accepted from June 17, 2019, through September 6, 2019.

"This year's contest expands to more countries than ever before," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, Senior Vice President of ESB's Observatory. "For the first time, we welcome photos by ESB fans from Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, and South Korea, in addition to our prior participating fans from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada for a chance to showcase their best shot of our world famous landmark. We are excited to see ESB through the lenses of our international fans."

Winners will be announced via the contest website and on ESB's social media platforms in late September.

Entrants must be over the age of 18 and legal residents of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Germany, Australia, South Korea, India, or Japan. For official contest rules and additional information about the photo contest, visit www.esbphotocontest.com.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

