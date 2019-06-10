Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Robert Anderson, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Richmond, VA

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink: SCBH) today announced the hiring of Robert "Rob" Anderson as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer. Mr. Anderson will be located in Richmond, Virginia. He brings proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties.

Rob has over 21 years of banking and finance experience serving clients in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic market. He started his banking career with NationsBank in 1991 after graduating from Old Dominion University. He completed the bank's 18 month Commercial Lending Management Training program then quickly established himself as a top performer in small business lending.

In 2007, he started a business consulting company that focused on locating commercial and SBA loans for customers that were unable to locate suitable financing during the great recession. Then in 2012 he returned to the banking community serving as a business development officer with Wells Fargo, as the Loan Program Director with EVB bank, and eventually as a business developer for the community development company in Norfolk, Virginia 504 Capital.

"We are very excited that Rob has decided to bring his varied skill set and experience to Seacoast Commerce Bank and are confident that his skills, expertise and consultative approach to helping small business entrepreneurs pursue their dreams of owning or improving their facilities will resonate positively with our clients. There is a lot of opportunity in Virginia and the greater Mid-Atlantic markets to expand our business and we are poised to do well with the addition of Rob to our outstanding SBA Team," stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager. Rob can be reached by email at randerson@sccombank.com or at (434) 390-6834.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking" statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank's performance and regulatory matters.

SOURCE: Seacoast Commerce Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548278/Seacoast-Commerce-Bank-Announces-the-Hiring-of-Robert-Anderson-SVP-and-SBA-Business-Development-Officer-Richmond-VA