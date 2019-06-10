MMJ BioPharma Cultivation In Line For DEA License To Grow Cannabis

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a premier medical cannabis cultivation and research company today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MMJ International Holdings to grow cannabis and supply active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for its drug product MMJ-001 and MMJ-002.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will be supplying MMJIH with extracts from the marijuana plant to support its investigational new drug (IND) filings with the FDA for Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease. It will also plan to meet the growing demand from hospitals, researchers, and scientist for their FDA/DEA approved clinical trials.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation has applied for a DEA Schedule-I Bulk Manufacturer license to cultivate cannabis plants for this purpose. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will facilitate a process of scientific drug development and discovery governed by FDA protocol development processes and DEA regulatory manufacturing guidelines.

To further meet the statutory requirements of the "public benefit" MMJ BioPharma Cultivation has entered into an agreement with a US Native Indian Tribe to perform its development activities. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation is planning a phased development program of approximately 1 million square feet with a state of the art extraction analytics lab to meet DEA approved researchers needs. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will be employing tribal members in its development and cultivation program.

Dr. Elio Mariani, a senior executive of the company and big pharma veteran stated "we are looking forward to our collaboration with others in unlocking the potential of cannabinoid medicines to address serious medical conditions. Our efforts will be guided by the FDA, DEA as we strive to produce the highest pharma grade plants and extracts for clinical research."

MMJ Biopharma Cultivation combines decades of cultivation, life science and drug development experience with industry-leading expertise in cannabinoid science. Our focus is growing pharma grade marijuana, developing and commercializing proprietary cannabinoid-derived medicines that address significant patients unmet needs.

