Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - Rain Resources Corp. ("Rain" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") under which it has raised gross proceeds of $121,200 by way of the issuance of 1,212,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one Class A common share and one-half of one Class A common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Class A common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for two years. Securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Net proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

