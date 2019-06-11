NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) has announced an agreement under which the North American sales channel for NEC's microwave business changes hands from NEC Corporation of America to Aviat. Through this partnership, NEC will continue to provide its microwave products to customers in North America with services and customer support provided by Aviat."This agreement with Aviat is a part of NEC's partnering strategy in the wireless backhaul business, and is aimed at optimizing microwave business operations in North America," said Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. "We intend to build long term win-win relationships and this partnership will help NEC to continue to grow as a global leader in the wireless backhaul business," he added."We are delighted to enter into this partnership with NEC and to leverage our strong service and support capabilities to achieve a seamless transition for NEC's customers," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "NEC and Aviat share similar philosophies with respect to high quality and dependable technology and as we each continue to invest in our respective product portfolios we look forward to exploring broader cooperation with NEC and collaborating on potential future developments."About Aviat NetworksAviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.