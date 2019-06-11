SEOUL, KOREA, June 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID, a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, announced that its BioMini Software Development Kit (SDK) is now certified by Citrix as 'Citrix Ready'.BioMini Slim 2, BioMini Plus 2, BM-Slim2, SFU-550 are now shown in the Citrix Ready Marketplace:https://citrixready.citrix.com/category-results.html'search=Suprema%20IDCompatible with* Citrix Virtual Apps 1808* Citrix Virtual Desktops 1808* Citrix Workspace App for Windows* XenApp 7.15 LTSR* XenApp 7.18* XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR* XenDesktop 7.18Citrix is used by many large scale enterprises and government to manage digital work spaces and networks more effectively. Central license and application management are some of the big benefits. Another highlighted feature is centralized real-time identity management and security, essential for environments regulated by GDPR and other similar data protection regulations."We are happy to offer a Citrix-Ready solution to our enterprise customers around the world. Also, being Citrix Ready strengthens our commitment to increasing security and convenience," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.For more information about Suprema ID's fingerprint scanners, please visit www.suprema-id.com.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Press Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: SupremaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.