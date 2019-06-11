DZ PRIVATBANK Migrates From SSEOMS to Itiviti Multi-asset OMS Platform

LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that DZ PRIVATBANK, the cooperative private bank of DZ BANK Group, has successfully installed Itiviti's multi-asset OMS.

By leveraging Itiviti's technology, DZ PRIVATBANK has been able to support an increase in customer demand relating to performance, speed and connectivity to different markets and brokers. Additionally, regulations such as MIFID II/MiFIR provided further reporting requirements which required Itiviti's support and expertise to implement.

The key challenge was to build an OMS/EMS that would provide DZ PRIVATBANK with standardized order handling functionalities for multiple asset classes (Cash Equities, Bonds, Futures & Options, Mutual Funds) and the ability to combine with the established business workflow. Itiviti's technology, seamlessly integrated with the bank's existing infrastructure, providing a highly scalable platform; which means DZ PRIVATBANK can more comprehensively support their clients.

"This is another successful milestone for Itiviti in moving customers from legacy providers in the execution market," said Vincent Lemaire, President EMEA for Agency Trading. "We have become the default migration path for SSEOMS clients following the announcement from Bloomberg, and we see this as a great opportunity to help our customers who now find themselves looking for an alternative solution."

"Having previously worked with Itiviti, the main advantage we have seen is the decreased number of systems we use which in turn has reduced system fragmentation. The speed of order execution especially in the case of DMA orders has increased considerably," said Frank Tüffers, Head of Integrated Execution Services of DZ PRIVATBANK. "We welcome the opportunity to build on our relationship with Itiviti as their solution provides the full customization, performance and global outreach we value as an opportunity for growth."

Itiviti's OMS platform provides access to cross-asset orders from a global network of customers and is easily integrated with third party systems to ensure fast and reliable executions. Used by more than 10,000 sales-traders worldwide to quickly onboard clients, manage orders in real-time through a shared order book, route execution to any venue, customize commission schemes and automate post-trade tasks to secure bookings and regulatory compliance.

