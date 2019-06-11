Online gaming operator using Jumio's ID, document verification solutions to streamline previously manual KYC process

Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider, today announced a partnership with Novibet, an online gaming operator boasting more than 1,800 casino games across web and mobile devices. The partnership enables Novibet to onboard new players faster and more effectively using Jumio's ID and Document Verification solutions while speeding up eKYC checks and reducing manual reviews.

The global online gambling space is expected to generate revenues of more than $74 billion by 2023. While online gaming is a highly lucrative industry, it's also highly regulated, which means companies like Novibet need to strike a balance between meeting age verification and other compliance mandates and making it quick, easy and enjoyable for players to participate.

Novibet is committed to preventing underage gambling and is leveraging Jumio to meet strict online age and identity verification mandates recently implemented by the UK Gambling Commission.

In choosing Jumio, Novibet is able to provide its customers with a top-notch onboarding experience, delivered in seconds, while safeguarding the company's interests. Jumio's solutions help Novibet determine if ID documents are valid and belong to the appropriate users, and establish proof of address with ease, reducing operational costs associated with manual data extraction.

"Our main point is to provide the best experience for the customer while interacting in the safest e-environment. We are rapidly growing, and are therefore constantly searching to enhance our product's quality and customer experience," said Konstantinos Andris, Novibet's Chief Operations Officer. "We are delighted to announce today our partnership with Jumio. We are absolutely convinced that Jumio's tried, tested and recognized identity and age verification services will greatly support a seamless onboarding process for new customers."

"Offering a great gaming experience is essential to keeping your players interested. That experience begins with how a new player creates an online account, and continues whenever they interact with your site," said Simon Winchester, Jumio's vice president of EMEA sales. "We're excited to work with Novibet to help verify the age of their players and simplify the onboarding process while fighting fraud."

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 170 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Novibet

Novibet is a fully registered online gambling website. Our goal is to offer an easy to use betting platform for our clients, excellent customer care, good value in our odds offering and all these under a secure and safe environment. We are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and we use data security procedures that exceed e-gaming standards.

