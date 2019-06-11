Offline maps with weekly updates, combined with real-time services

TomTom, [TOM2] the location technology specialist, today announced the launch of TomTom GO Navigation. This new app for iOS will boast TomTom's latest innovations and the freshest maps, together with Apple CarPlay compatibility, so drivers can use their app on an in-dash screen as well. TomTom GO Navigation lets drivers experience the real-time services of online navigation without draining their data, as the maps are stored on the driver's phone.

TomTom GO Navigation, based on our award-winning TomTom GO Mobile app, has a wealth of innovative features that help the driver navigate more safely. Taking the correct exit on a highway or navigating a junction is now easier than ever with moving lane guidance which dynamically guides the driver.

TomTom GO Navigation is powered by the company's freshest maps so drivers can steer clear of blocked roads. It's the first app with offline maps that can update smaller map attributes like speed limits, road directions and road blocks on a weekly basis. In addition, TomTom offers Maps àla carte, allowing users to add and delete map regions based on their personal driving needs. Maps can be downloaded on a country or regional level based on individual needs, limiting the amount of phone memory used.

TomTom GO Navigation is complete with a whole suite of online services, including new TomTom Online Search and Routing, making it easy to look for a place to drive to. The app also provides TomTom Traffic, an accurate and trusted real-time traffic information service, and TomTom Speed Cameras, helping the driver adhere to speed limits.

"TomTom's focus has always been to get drivers to their destination as efficiently and safely as possible, helping to reduce congestion and emissions in the process," commented Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer. "With the launch of this premium app, we demonstrate our ability to innovate and bring expert road guidance, including TomTom Traffic and Speed Cameras powered by millions of drivers, to our community."

TomTom GO Navigation offers a 30-day free trial in combination with a recurring subscription of €8.99 per six months, or a 7-day free trial in combination with a recurring subscription of €1.99 per month or €4.99 per three months.

TomTom GO Navigation app is available in the App store and is expected to become available on Android later this year.

Current TomTom GO Mobile app users will be able to upgrade to the new GO Navigation app as it becomes available to them.

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

