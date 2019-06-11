Immediate access to French wellness market and established portfolio of hemp-based wellness products

EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd, the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of GreenLeaf, a French hemp-based wellness company. The acquisition provides EMMAC with an established e-commerce and retail distribution model in France as well as a proven portfolio of hemp-based wellness products, under the Hello Joya brand.

The GreenLeaf team will strengthen EMMAC's regional presence in France, led by General Manager Francois-Xavier Nottin. Aurélien Delecroix, founder of GreenLeaf, is also the founder and President of Le Syndicat du Chanvre /The Hemp Trade Union, created in 2018 to bring together the professional actors of the hemp and therapeutic hemp sectors in France (production, processing, distribution) and defend their interests in the construction of these emerging markets.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of GreenLeaf and welcome Aurélien and the team to EMMAC. France is an important market for EMMAC and we are confident that GreenLeaf's established distribution model, experienced team and premium product portfolio will advance our plans for strategic growth in the region. We look forward to incorporating the Hello Joya products into our Wellness range, as EMMAC capitalises on the rapid growth across Europe as the cosmetic, food and nutraceutical industries incorporate the active principles of the cannabis plant to its products."

Aurélien Delecroix, founder of GreenLeaf, said: "We are delighted to have joined EMMAC today. We believe our vision to help consumers discover benefits of hemp, by producing, shaping and marketing high quality hemp-based products aligns with EMMAC's vision of bringing premium quality wellness and CBD products to market, and we look forward to extending our range for customers in France and across Europe."

GreenLeaf is EMMAC's second wellness company acquisition, following on from the acquisition of Blossom, the premium wellness CBD company in Switzerland acquired earlier in 2019.

About EMMAC

EMMAC is the European medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

