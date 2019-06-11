TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces suspension of dividend payments for the remainder of 2019 11-Jun-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. TCS Group Holding PLC announces suspension of dividend payments for the remainder of 2019 Limassol, Cyprus - 11 June 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, today issues an update related to its planned primary capital raising. On 4 June 2019 the Group upgraded its guidance to net loan growth for FY2019 to at least 60%. To ensure the Company will have the necessary capital to scale up successfully piloted loan products and to seize the current profitable growth opportunity, the Group announced its plan to complete an up to USD300m primary capital raise which would ensure that the Group not only has the necessary capital to seize the growth opportunities identified but also maintains ample capital buffers going forward against the backdrop of ongoing regulatory tightening. In connection therewith, it is hereby announced that the Group will not pay any dividends for the remainder of 2019. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff, commented: "The Tinkoff Team has been listening to preliminary investor feedback. Part of this feedback is that investors would, on the whole, like to see a temporary suspension of dividends to further support credit growth and capital cushions. About the Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 12.4% as of 1 April 2019. The 1Q'19 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 7.2 bn, ROE stood at 64.4%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives. In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). 