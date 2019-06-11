sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,71 Euro		+0,12
+0,72 %
WKN: A0D9FT ISIN: DK0010311471 Ticker-Symbol: TM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYDBANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,115
17,565
12:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S58,20+2,28 %
SYDBANK A/S16,71+0,72 %