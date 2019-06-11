The new portfolio of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index will become effective on June 24, 2019 Copenhagen, June 11, 2019- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) today announces the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, June 24, 2019. The Drilling Company of 1972 A (DRLCO) will be added to the index and Sydbank (SYDB) will be removed from the index. The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with highest free float market cap on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 indexes. The composition of the OMXC25 indexes is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes. The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index constituents effective June 24, 2019 are: A.P. Møller - Maersk A ISS A.P. Møller - Maersk B Jyske Bank Ambu B Lundbeck Ørsted Novo Nordisk B Carlsberg B Novozymes B Chr. Hansen Holding Pandora Coloplast B Rockwool International B Danske Bank Royal UNIBREW Demant SimCorp DSV The Drilling Company of 1972 FLSmidth & Co. Tryg Genmab Vestas Wind Systems GN Store Nord About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen is the brand name for the regulated market of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. MEDIA RELATIONS: + Javier Lopez Garrido + +45 33 77 04 30 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------