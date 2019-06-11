TDC A/S: TDC: Completed partial demerger

Today, TDC announces that the general meeting of TDC has approved to

complete a partial demerger of TDC in accordance with the strategy

communicated earlier.



The demerger involves a legal separation of the two business units

established in June 2018 (OpCo and NetCo), which upon completion of the

demerger will be transferred to TDC's subsidiaries, Nuuday A/S and TDC

Netco A/S, with effect from 1 January 2019, as further described in the

demerger plan dated 10 May 2019. Certain headquarter functions and the

primary part of TDC's external debt financing will remain in TDC after

completion of the demerger.



At the same time Jaap Postma, Senior Executive Vice President, responsible

for Nuuday has resigned from the executive committee in TDC A/S but will

continue as president and member of the executive committee of Nuuday

A/S, Michael Moyell Juul, Senior Executive Vice President, responsible for

TDC Business has resigned from the executive committee in TDC A/S but

will continue as member of the executive committee of Nuuday A/S, and

Andreas Pfisterer, Senior Executive Vice President, responsible for NetCo has

resigned from the executive committee in TDC A/S but will continue as

president and member of the executive committee of TDC Netco A/S.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Group Investor

Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

