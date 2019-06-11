Traxens' Internet-of-Big-Things solution will be used on controlled-atmosphere reefer fleet in Indonesia, the world's largest island nation

Traxens, a company providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, today announces it has equipped the smart reefer containers of a leading Indoniesian NVOCC company, PT TKSolusindo, with its patented Traxens solution.

PT TKSolusindo is a major Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) in Indonesia, a country made up of 17,000 islands, where domestic container trades are essential in the daily life of inhabitants. The containers, delivered from the Taicang and Qingdao factories of China International Marine Containers (CIMC), were equipped with Traxens' smart solutions in only a few days. These now bring PT TKSolusindo, and its clients, full visibility of shipped cargo in the controlled-atmosphere containers throughout all logistical legs of the journey.

Traxens' solution addresses key challenges in the shipping industry faced by both asset owners and cargo owners. With the support of telematics, asset owners can control costs and develop more agile business problem solving, while cargo owners can easily keep track of their containers, bringing improved business processes and decision making capabilities. Reduced operational costs, improved supply chain efficiency, enhanced security and the opportunity to extend offerings to customers are amongst the key benefits gained through Traxens' smart solutions. The whole shipping ecosystem, including ports, freight forwarders, insurance and financial institutions, can also benefit from the value-added data gathered by Traxens' cutting-edge technology.

Traxens offers a comprehensive solution for the reefer industry, which comprises the company's Reefer Fleet Management and Reefer Door-to-door Monitoring cloud-based applications via the Traxens-Hub, which collects data from Traxens-Box devices installed on containers.

"Traxens's novel technology is a great addition to the services we provide to our customers, who are keen on staying informed about their cargo's whereabouts and conditions at all times," said Glenn Manoppo from PT TKSolusindo. "The reasonable and competitive pricing offered by Traxens were important in our decision when selecting the right partner for the digital transformation of our operations."

"We are delighted that our reefer tracking technology was chosen by PT. TKSolusindo and we believe that our solution will support the company with the digital transformation of its shipping business," said Jacques Delort, managing director of Traxens. "We look forward to further co-operations in Asia, a region where domestic and international shipping is crucial for economic success."

Traxens counts major BCOs among its customers; it also partners with major shipping lines in providing bespoke tracking data for containers.

About PT Trans Kontainer Solusindo (TKSolusindo)

PT TKSolusindo is a subsidiary of an Integrated Cold Chain Solution Company of PT. Kiat Ananda Group, who became the first integrated services provider for refrigerated goods in Indonesia.

PT TKSolusindo specializes in domestic inter-island transport using reefer containers to reach other areas in Indonesia to distribute customers's goods. The company was set up in 2014, and is now the largest NVOCC in Indonesia with major customers, including international brands such as Unilever, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Yakult Probiotic, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Greenfield Diary, etc. and local brands such as Hypermart Retail, Hero Retail, Transmart Retail, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia etc. PT TKSolusindo manages more than 500 fleets, generators and trucking.

PT TKSolusindo will develop its international forwarding to support the group trading business in the future.

ABOUT TRAXENS

Traxens generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics asset data into actionable insight for its clients in the maritime, rail and supply chain industries.

The company's breakthrough Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens' solutions digitally transform multi-modal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their customers. Traxens' IoT solution received the Frost Sullivan's Technology Leadership Award in 2019.

www.traxens.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005054/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT :

Géraldine Saunière

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

Mail: g.sauniere@traxens.com

Tel: +33 695 915 899