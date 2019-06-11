NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

MEDIA RELEASE

DSV publishes EU listing prospectus

DSV has today published the EU listing prospectus related to the admittance to trading and official listing of up to 56,406,250 new shares of DKK 1 nominal value each in DSV A/S to be used as consideration to shareholders in Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG who accept the DSV's public exchange offer made on 13 May 2019 by way of an offer prospectus pursuant the laws and regulations of Switzerland.

The EU listing prospectus, is available to eligible persons at DSV's investor site (investor.dsv.com) or via the following link https://dsv.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/panalpina-transaction (https://dsv.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/panalpina-transaction).

For more details, please contact:

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Edna Ayme-Yahil Christoph Hess Tel. +41 61 226 11 10 Tel. +41 61 226 16 16 edna.ayme@panalpina.com christoph.hess@panalpina.com

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to exchange or acquire, or a solicitation of an offer to exchange or acquire, shares in Panalpina, or an offer to sell, acquire or offer, or a solicitation to sell, acquire or offer shares in DSV. This announcement is not a substitute for the (i) Swiss offer prospectus or (ii) listing prospectus for new DSV shares ((i) to (ii) collectively, the "Offer Documents"). No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to a vendor placement or another applicable exception from the registration requirements pursuant to the U.S. securities laws.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENTS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT DSV OR PANALPINA HAS FILED OR MAY FILE WITH ANY SWISS OR DANISH REGULATOR WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

The information contained in this announcement must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the publication, release or distribution of such information is restricted by laws or regulations. Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which these materials are published, released or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations. Neither DSV nor Panalpina accepts or assumes any responsibility for any violation by any person of any such restrictions.