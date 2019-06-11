The Company's Most Advanced Sensor Delivers Industry-Leading Performance and Precision with Improved Battery Life

Today, at The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), announced that three additional mice in its lineup will be upgraded with Logitech G's exclusive, high performance HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor. The new additions to the HERO line-up include the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, and Logitech G403 HERO Gaming Mouse, all of which are designed for unrivaled performance and incredible accuracy for gamers of all levels.

Logitech G announces three new additions to its lineup of HERO mice, the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with HERO sensor, the Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with HERO sensor and the Logitech G403 HERO Gaming Mouse. All three mice have been updated with Logitech G's exclusive HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor for incredible performance and power efficiency. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Since its introduction, our exclusive HERO sensor has been a breakthrough in sensor technology, and people love it," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "Rolling this out across more of our gaming mice just made sense, and we're excited to offer more gamers the accuracy and battery life needed to perform at their best."

The flagship G903 is upgraded with the best-in-class HERO 16K sensor, which delivers precise gameplay and 10x the power efficiency of the previous generation. This results in an incredible 140 hours of battery. The G903 includes: Logitech G's LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology, compatibility with Logitech G's POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System, immersive 16.8M LIGHTSYNC RGB, ambidextrous design, and up to 11 programmable buttons for precise game play.

Designed to comfortably fit in your hand, the G703 LIGHTSPEED is also upgraded with the HERO 16K sensor for incredible tracking performance and accuracy. With the G703, Logitech focused on reducing overall weight to 95g, while improving battery life to up to 35 hours on a single charge. LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology provides precise gameplay at 16,000 max DPI and zero smoothing, plus enhanced wireless performance, and it is compatible with the Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System.

Rounding out the updated line-up is the G403 HERO. With a lightweight, ergonomically designed shape, and new HERO sensor, the wired G403 HERO gives users the tracking accuracy and performance they need to win. It also features LIGHTSYNC RGB, a 10g removable weight and six programmable buttons that can be tuned to gamers' exact preferences.

To help gamers get the most from their gear, all three gaming mice can be customized using Logitech's G HUB advanced gaming software. Featuring a clean and modern interface, the software allows gamers to quickly personalize their gear per game, share and download profiles with others and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with HERO sensor, the Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with HERO sensor and the Logitech G403 HERO Gaming Mouse are expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in June 2019 for suggested retail prices of $149.99, $99.99 and $69.99, respectively. For additional information, please visit our website, our blog, or connect with us on Twitter @LogitechG or Instagram @logitechg.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

