SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, today previews SDL Language Cloud, the first end-to-end intelligent translation solution powered by Hai, the SDL Linguistic AITM technology. SDL Language Cloud provides a single, cloud-based solution for companies to access machine intelligence and human expertise, to optimize their translation process, for greater control, visibility, and scalability across their global content supply chain.

With demand for content outpacing an organization's ability to translate it, content creators, localization departments, and professional linguists all face this constant challenge of translating large volumes of content, across multiple languages and formats, at a rapid pace. Today's solutions don't individually address the needs of every stakeholder in the process, which means that translation management is often manual, inefficient and costly for users. In order to compete globally, organizations today must translate all content to all markets continuously but in an effective way.

SDL is the only translation solution provider with extensive language services, robust translation management capabilities, cutting edge neural machine translation, and the industry's most popular CAT tool, SDL Trados Studio. With 27 years delivering high quality translations with a unique in-house linguist model, SDL also understands every stakeholder's individual challenges and how to solve them. By leveraging extensive experience helping the world's leading brands go global, SDL has created a new end-to-end cloud solution to connect everyone across the entire translation process, making it simple for organizations to create multilingual content quickly and efficiently without sacrificing quality.

"We're preparing our customers for an autonomous future where content not only creates and organizes itself, but will also instantaneously translate itself too," said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer, at SDL. "There are huge opportunities for ambitious brands if they can transform their content supply chain. SDL Language Cloud is a must-have solution for companies that want to do just that take a machine-first, human-optimized approach to transform their existing translation process into an intelligent, continuous, data-driven one."

SDL Language Cloud allows content creators, project managers, translators and reviewers to focus on their most important task at hand providing:

Complete Content Integration : Supports all file types, with direct integration to over a hundred content systems, business applications, and file sharing tools to eliminate manual import and export tasks.

: Supports all file types, with direct integration to over a hundred content systems, business applications, and file sharing tools to eliminate manual import and export tasks. Easy Project Creation : With simple project forms, instant quotes and preconfigured workflows, projects are created quickly and effortlessly.

: With simple project forms, instant quotes and preconfigured workflows, projects are created quickly and effortlessly. Intelligent Translation Management : Hai analyzes content and determines the best linguistic assets to leverage, from translation memories and terminology glossaries to machine translation engines.

: Hai analyzes content and determines the best linguistic assets to leverage, from translation memories and terminology glossaries to machine translation engines. Smart Dashboards Notifications : Modern user interfaces provide visibility of project status, escalations, and overall cost.

: Modern user interfaces provide visibility of project status, escalations, and overall cost. Embedded Language Services : Access SDL Language Services and resource pool of in-house linguists and independent translators.

: Access SDL Language Services and resource pool of in-house linguists and independent translators. Sophisticated Neural Machine Translation : Instant translation automates much of the work allowing translators to focus on editing content that requires more nuance.

: Instant translation automates much of the work allowing translators to focus on editing content that requires more nuance. Built-in Translator Productivity : With 100% SDL Trados Studio compatibility, translators can use the working environment they already know and prefer.

: With 100% SDL Trados Studio compatibility, translators can use the working environment they already know and prefer. Enterprise Scalability: Performance to support any volume of content.

Performance to support any volume of content. Enterprise Grade Security: Meets the highest security and data protection standards for complete peace of mind.

Recently, SDL was recognized as a market leader in translation management in CSA Research's MarketFlex report for Language-Oriented Translation Management Systems (TMS) 2019. The research examined product features and supplier strength, ranking SDL the highest for sustainability, acknowledging SDL's long-term product value and ability to continually meet market expectations.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

