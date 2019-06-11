ADVA Optical Networking SE: POST Luxembourg harnesses Ensemble Activator for rapid service provisioning

Fully open FSP 150-Z4806 featuring carrier-grade disaggregated NOS delivers highly efficient 100G service aggregation

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. June 11, 2019. ADVA100Gbit/s service aggregation platform featuring its Ensemble Activator network operating system (NOS). POST Luxembourg is utilizing the solution to seamlessly scale its edge data centers to 100Gbit/s. Ensemble Activator is the industry's first carrier-grade NOS for bare-metal switches. As part of the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806, it enables POST Luxembourg to rapidly expand the capacity of its customers' cloud networks while provisioning flexible SLA-based CE 2.0 and Layer 3 connectivity. The highly efficient multi-technology solution also saves space, delivers industry-best energy efficiency and simplifies data center operations.

"Leveraging the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 with Ensemble Activator is a direct response to our customers' success. As their businesses expand, so does the traffic and complexity in their data centers. By deploying ADVA's solution, we can quickly and efficiently deliver the capacity and agility that Luxembourg's enterprises urgently need to seize new opportunities," said Carlo Richartz, head of network engineering, POST Luxembourg. "As well as the benefits of quick service rollout, this technology provides a rich set of tools to help us meet the resilience and data redundancy requirements of mission-critical enterprise clouds. With its OAM capabilities, the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 enables our operations team to easily monitor and ensure the quality of services, ensuring maximum availability for our customers as they harness the power of digital transformation."

The new solution radically improves POST Luxembourg's speed to market as it migrates 10Gbit/s edge data center infrastructures to 100Gbit/s. The ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 is an ultra-compact, multi-layer traffic aggregator and switching solution that offers a comprehensive set of Layer 2 and Layer 3 features. It easily interfaces with any transport network, supporting LAN, point-to-point and tree topologies. A sophisticated combination of resilience features with OAM functionalities simplifies data center operations and ensures the highest levels of availability. With high port density and automated provisioning, the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 gives POST Luxembourg unprecedented scale and operational efficiency. And with Ensemble Activator's open control interfaces and telemetry streaming, it's a major step towards automated and eventually autonomous networking.

"Our FSP 150-Z4806 gives POST Luxembourg the best of both worlds. Its 1RU chassis features industry-leading energy efficiency and compact design, while its disaggregated software offers speed, agility and ease of integration," commented Kevin Grahnert, manager, sales, Luxembourg, ADVA. "A key element of this project is speed. Our unique solution empowers POST Luxembourg to quickly boost capacity and provide Carrier Ethernet over MPLS. The other key element is agility. By harnessing a disaggregated model, POST Luxembourg is replacing vendor lock-in with freedom of choice. Ensemble Activator supports instant upgrades so that new network capabilities and service features can be activated instantaneously at the click of a button."

Watch this video for further details on the FSP 150-Z4806: https://youtu.be/BTlSGxppDQ8 .

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com

