Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding Allocation of Additional Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement, additional capacities of the terminal of liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG Terminal) were allocated to UAB "Lietuvos energijos tiekimas" commercial supply during the current Gas Year (from the 1st of October, 2018 to the 30th of September, 2019). Capacities were allocated and added to the previous capacities under the conditions indicated below:

LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 920,000,000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value - 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient - 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature - 25/0 °C, pressure - 1.01325 bar).

For a period starting from the 1st of October 2018 until the 30th of September 2019 total allocated LNG terminal LNG regasification capacities to UAB "Lietuvos energijos tiekimas" commercial supply is 1,837,000,000 kWh.

The Company at its website constantly announces and updates the information regarding free capacities of the LNG terminal, which are available for booking during the Gas Year as well.

