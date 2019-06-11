Arkil Holding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the shares in Arkil Holding A/S is 2 July 2019. Arkil Holding A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by J2A Holding ApS pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0010025113 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Arkil Holding B ------------------------------------------------------------ Listed capital (of DKK 10): 429,823 shares (DKK 42.982.300) ------------------------------------------------------------ CBR No.: 36 46 95 28 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB: 2300 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ARKIL B ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3332 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728394