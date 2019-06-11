Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Jump Trading International Limited. The membership will expire as of June 14, 2019 Jump Trading International Limited Ltd has traded with member IDs JMP and JMPA in the INET Trading System Member: Jump Trading International Limited INET ID: JMP, JMPA Last day of trading: 13 of June, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm