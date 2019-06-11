Fleet Operations Center able to access fleet telemetry data in real time

Russian shipping company Sovcomflot has chosen Orange Business Services to deploy an advanced Maritime VSAT solution on eight vessels. This initial rollout will keep the ships connected even when operating on the high seas, improving safety and optimizing navigation in challenging conditions. In addition, this solution will make it easier for crews to stay in touch with friends and family, which is essential to keep staff morale high.

Mikhail Ulyanov, one of the first ships to use the Maritime VSAT solution from Orange Business Services (Photo: Business Wire)

The first ships to receive the solution during this initial rollout phase are the Arctic shuttle tankers Mikhail Ulyanov and Kirill Lavrov, which are the largest oil tankers built in Russia. Three other tankers operating in the Arctic will also be connected, along with three supply vessels, which ensure the safe operation of offshore platforms in the Russian Far East.

The Orange solution automatically chooses the best quality satellite available to optimize the vessels' connection to the corporate network. Sovcomflot will use the network to transmit the vessels' telemetry data from onboard cameras and sensors to its Fleet Operations Center in St Petersburg. This allows Sovcomflot to monitor the condition of its fleet in real time and optimize routing based on factors such as weather or sea ice movements.

Sovcomflot is the largest shipping company in Russia and one of the world's leaders in energy shipping. It transports oil and liquified gas, and services offshore oil and gas exploration and production, with a special focus on operating in harsh environments. Sovcomflot has a fleet of 146 vessels, more than 80 of which have an ice class, enabling safe operations in regions with challenging ice conditions.

"With Sovcomflot, Orange Business Services once again demonstrates its expertise as a leader in Maritime Satellite solutions and reaffirms its ambition to connect people and companies wherever they are on the globe, including in the remote Arctic. Thanks to our intelligent satellite solution that automatically connects to the highest quality network, Sovcomflot can support crew welfare and safety while ensuring business continuity," said Richard van Wageningen, senior vice president IMEAR, Orange Business Services.

