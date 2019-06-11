Applied Systems: SEP Insurance Services Ltd Select Applied Digital Broker Solution to Build New Business

Start-up broker to establish business with a foundational management system and integrated customer service technologies

Brighton, UK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that SEP Insurance Services Ltd has selected Applied's Digital Broker software to establish a digital foundation for building their new business. As a start-up business, the broker will utilise a fully automated management system to efficiently manage day-to-day operations and online self-service software to provide anytime, anywhere customer service.



"Looking forward, it's important for us to adopt technology that will set us up to provide the level of service today's customers expect so we can continuously grow the business," said Phil Stafford, director, SEP Insurance Services Ltd. "Applied's Digital Broker solution is the only solution in the UK market that enables us to automate our business via a single system whilst seamlessly integrating customer service technology so we can provide a digital customer experience, differentiating our business from our competitors to rapidly grow the business."



As part of the Digital Broker solution, SEP Insurance Services Ltd will use:

Applied TAM provides brokers the ability to automate daily operational processes, effectively manage customer policy information and seamlessly connect with insurers and policyholders. Through an automated and easy-to-navigate interface, Applied TAM offers greater visibility into customers and day-to-day business operations to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, decrease errors and omission risk, provide a seamless employee onboarding and training experience, and better respond to customer needs.

Applied Cloud utilises Applied's leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied's platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades.

Applied Mobile enables employees to access and manage customer, prospect and insurance information from their broker management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The only integrated application available to UK insurance brokers, Applied Mobile allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their broker management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities and automate sales operations.

Applied CSR24 enables businesses to meet the demand from today's insurance consumers for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and insurance documents through a custom-branded client webpage on a computer, tablet and smartphone. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, is the industry's first native, broker-branded mobile application and enables brokers to provide mobile customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices.

Applied Rating and Fulfilment Services delivers the UK insurance industry a leading connectivity and data exchange platform, enabling insurers and brokers to quickly and effectively distribute their Personal and Commercial Lines products. Applied Rating and Fulfilment Services connects insurers to a broker's back-office system, automating the rating and policy fulfilment process for both insurers and brokers.

"New and established brokers are realising that digital technology is the key to business success as it enables them to eliminate time spent on manual tasks and focus time on revenue-generating activities," said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. "Applied's Digital Broker solution will enable SEP Insurance Services Ltd to efficiently manage operations via automated workflows, and digitally connect to customers using omnichannel servicing options, allowing the broker to focus on customer satisfaction, lower operating costs and business growth."





