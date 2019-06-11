Orion Oyj: Change in Orion Corporation's holding of treasury shares

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JUNE 2019 at 11.45 EEST
Change in Orion Corporation's holding of treasury shares
A total of 238 Orion class B shares have been returned free of consideration to Orion Corporation by virtue of the terms of the Company's share-based incentive plan of the year 2016.
After the transfer, Orion Corporation holds 765,399 of its own class B shares.
Orion Corporation
| Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
| Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions
tel. +358 010 426 3054
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire