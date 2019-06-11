Referring to the bulletin from Troax Group AB's annual general meeting, held on May 14, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 18, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: TROAX Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0006732392 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 17, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012729366 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 18, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact XANO Industri AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB