A profit is a profit, even if it amounts to less than $2,000, and the NYSE-listed developer appears to have turned the corner after a $14,700 loss a year ago. Borrowings are on the rise though, as the company plans to drum up an ever larger project portfolio.From pv magazine India. When Azure Power secured 100 MW of PV generation capacity in Gujarat for a tariff of just INR2.45/kWh ($0.035) in September, analysts voiced fears the contract would see the New Delhi-headquartered solar developer lose money on the contract. With Azure having bid for all the 500 MW being re-tendered by state utility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...