TrialAssure a leading, global software company focused on developing clinical trial transparency tools announced today the launch of TrialResults.com, a new portal for sponsors to publicly share plain language, or lay, summaries with clinical trial participants. This portal allows trial participants to access the plain language summaries in any region of the world and in their native language with ease, simultaneously reducing the burden for sponsors who do not have their own public portal.

TrialResults.com makes the communication process easier for sponsors. In place of mailing paper copies of the plain language summaries to participants, sponsors can simply upload the summary onto the portal, saving both time and money. Additionally, timely posting of these results in a way that is understandable to all participants will lead to a more positive clinical trial experience and strengthen support for future participation and public perception of health sciences research overall.

Using TrialResults.com takes just three easy steps:

Clinical research organizations and sponsors upload completed plain language summaries onto the portal Users enter the unique trial identifier that has been provided to them into the search bar The relevant plain language summary appears

"TrialAssure is acutely focused on making it simple for all clinical trial sponsors to be transparent, providing the most effective and affordable tools in the industry," said Zach Weingarden, Product Solutions Manager, TrialAssure. "TrialResults.com is the next advancement in our transparency suite and is game-changing for sponsors who do not have a place to otherwise publish their trial results."

Currently, only 2 percent of clinical trial sponsors have issued plain language summaries to participants in the past few years, as recently reported by Applied Clinical Trials. For many trial participants, trying to understand the clinical trial results as posted to government clinical trial registries can be difficult, given the highly technical scientific jargon. TrialResults.com provides the same information in everyday language for reading and download at any time.

"TrialResults.com comes at a crucial time in the pharmaceutical industry when the requirement for posting lay summaries is looming," said Alan Nicolle, Director, Business Development Business Alliance Partnerships at TrialAssure in London. "TrialResults.com is a seamless transition for sponsors. My recommendation to sponsors is to stay ahead of the game by sharing results now rather than wait for legislation to mandate it."

TrialResults.com is available now for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, clinical research organizations, and all others conducting clinical trials. Stay ahead of global transparency regulations and connect with trial participants request a free demo at www.trialresults.com.

About TrialAssure

TrialAssure is a global clinical trial disclosure and transparency reporting suite with unmatched experience in helping clients navigate complex regulatory submission and reporting challenges. TrialAssure helps meet regulatory compliance goals through a flexible, scalable, and streamlined platform that regularly adapts to ever-changing clinical trial disclosure requirements. Established in 2009, TrialAssure was built from the ground up as a single, integrated transparency system, and it is continually strengthened by the experience of leading pharmaceutical industry compliance experts. For more information, visit: www.trialassure.com.

