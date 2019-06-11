StaffConnect Launches Next-Generation Mobile Employee Engagement Platform for the Deskless Workforce

StaffConnect v2.4 Delivers Enhanced Enterprise Features With Powerful Analytics and Advanced Functionality for Segmenting Users and Delivering Targeted Content and Messages

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce , announced today the launch of StaffConnect platform version 2.4 (v2.4). Key highlights include powerful analytics, and advanced functionality for segmenting users and delivering targeted content and messages. StaffConnect v2.4, with 5,000 unique groups assignable to 100 unique categories, enables administrators to efficiently create targeted content that is both relevant and meaningful and can be shared quickly, easily and directly with specific audiences across an organization - whether that be a specific employee, department, role, building, etc. With StaffConnect v2.4, feeds can be made as complex or as simple as the use case requires.



StaffConnect's latest eBook entitled, " How Can Enterprises Overcome the Global Employee Engagement Crisis That Impacts 2.7 Billion Deskless Employees " pointed to the statistic from Emergence Capital that 80 percent of the global workforce is deployed remotely and offsite, creating a deskless labor force of over 2.7 billion people. It also explains that deskless employees face considerable limitations versus those onsite in terms of communication and access to company systems. This in turn negatively impacts their engagement level, which leads to lower productivity, and ultimately a negative impact on the bottom-line. Employee disengagement also leads to job dissatisfaction and employee turnover, which the Bureau of National Affairs reported accounted for over $11 billion in losses.

StaffConnect customer, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) understands this challenge well. Like most healthcare organizations, BCUHB relies on a vast network of offsite professionals - those in the field - from doctors, nurses and therapists, to kitchen, maintenance and technical staff. Many do not have workday access to a desktop or laptop computer, and primarily rely upon smart handheld devices. "While email works for our desk-based staff, there's a big contingency of our workforce who just can't find the time to get on to a computer as part of their working day," said Aaron Haley, Communications Officer at BCUHB. "We wanted the new internal communications tool to be completely voluntary, and we wanted to demonstrate our commitment to improving internal communications with a platform that meets the needs of all our employees, regardless of their role or location. StaffConnect ticked all of those boxes."

New capabilities and benefits in StaffConnect v2.4 include:

Category Management:

Create categories to match your organization's structure. (e.g. country, city, building name, role, security access level, office floor number, etc.)

Choose whether categories are visible or hidden on user's profiles. Allowing users to have non-public group assignments. (e.g. security clearance level)

Add up to 100 categories with up to 5,000 groups



User Organization:

Assign multiple groups to users with multiple locations, departments and more

Bulk assign users to groups, making large changes simple and quick

Admins can manage new and existing groups

Feed Targeting:

Create community and news feeds with multi-group rules

Segment teams in specific locations

Create popular topic themes for select locations

Provide different access permissions to custom audiences

Directed Events:

Show events globally, or to custom audiences

Customized Survey Distribution:

Run global or targeted surveys to custom audiences

Powerful Push Messaging:

Global push notifications

Enhanced targeted push notifications to custom audiences

Enhanced StaffConnect Web User Page:

Admins can edit user profile text from the edit user page on StaffConnect Web

"StaffConnect v2.4 offers a powerful combination of advanced analytics and sophisticated audience segmentation capabilities in order to enable our large global enterprise customers to create, tailor and deliver highly targeted content to specific audiences," said Geraldine Osman, CMO, StaffConnect. "StaffConnect v2.4's audience and content analytics then work across the platform and across the organization to track and measure every aspect of the communications program, enabling HR and Communications professionals to fine-tune strategy and ensure organizational goals are met."

Osman continued, "With StaffConnect v2.4 HR and communications can now deliver an enhanced employee experience (EX) by delivering relevant and personalized information which creates deeper engagement. Highly engaged employees are more committed to company goals, productive and dedicated to ensuring optimal customer experiences (CX). Organizations that consistently deliver superior CX are proven to earn and enjoy increased revenues, profits and shareholder value."

StaffConnect v2.4 is available now. For further information, please visit: http://www.staffconnectapp.com

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce . The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

