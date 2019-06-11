Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 10-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1865.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 1879.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1820.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 1834.84p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---