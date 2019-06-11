sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.06.2019 | 12:19
PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 10

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 10-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                         1865.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                       1879.18p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                         1820.88p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                       1834.84p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

